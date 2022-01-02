January 2, 2022
King Kong Ortiz: I was never worried

Photo: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“I was very focused during this fight,” said heavyweight Luis “King Kong” Ortiz after coming off the deck twice to stop Charles Martin in round six. “I was never worried. My trainer just told me to keep working the jab and that’s what I was able to do. It was very difficult going southpaw against southpaw. At the end of the day, my intelligence won the fight.

“I maintained faith the entire time. I knew I had my family and these fans behind me. I told everyone that this fight would be fireworks. He knocked me down, but then I finished him. I respect him a lot and now I’m coming after every heavyweight in line for the title.”

