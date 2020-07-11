July 11, 2020
A pro boxing card took place on Saturday night at a drive-in theater in Düsseldorf, Germany. Fans watched the fights from their vehicles with the action also being seen on two big screens.

In the main event, super welterweight Ahmed El Mousaoui (33-3-1, 8 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Sergej Wotschel (14-5-1, 7 KOs). A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage. Time was 1:54.

Also, unbeaten light heavyweight James Kraft (18-0-1, 9 KOs) escaped with a six round split decision over Karel Horejsek (17-13-3, 14 KOs). Scores were 58-56, 58-56 Kraft, 58-57 Horejsek.

