Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete has officially relinquished his WBO super bantamweight world championship. Navarrete said making the 122 pound limit is too much. He is asking to be classified at #1 in the 126 pound division and immediately fight for the world title.

WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson says he’ll be going up to 130 pounds. Michael Conlan is currently rated WBO #1 featherweight.