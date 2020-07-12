1,000 spectators were allowed to attend a boxing show on Saturday night at the 11,000-seat Mississippi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi, Mississippi. Organizers issued a warning that “entry to this event is at your own risk.”

In the main event, cruiserweights DeShon Webster (12-3-3, 6 KOs) and Samuel Clarkson (22-6-1, 15 KOs) battled to a ten round majority draw. Clarkson was the aggressor and landed the better punches, but the judges scored it 95-95, 95-95, and 96-94 for an unidentified fighter. The fringe World Boxing League (WBL) cruiserweight title remained vacant.

Unbeaten super featherweight Jeremy Hill (12-0, 7 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Xavier Wilson (11-2-1, 1 KO). Hill scored two knockdowns en route to a 77-74, 78-73, 77-76 verdict.