The Palace at Auburn Hills, located in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan, was demolished by a series of controlled explosions on Saturday. Many top names in boxing performed at the venue, which opened in 1988 with George Foreman facing Bobby Hitz. The biggest boxing event ever held there featured Mike Tyson against Andrew Golota on October 20, 2000. Ring legend Thomas Hearns fought his last fight there on February 4, 2006. Other stars who fought there included Bronco McKart, Milton McCrory, Mark Breland, Michael Moorer, Oba Carr, Johnathon Banks, Gerald McClellan, James Toney, Jimmy Paul, Chris Byrd, The Dirrell brothers, Tony Tubbs, Tim Witherspoon, Rico Hoye, Leeonzer Barber, Christy Martin, Mary Jo Sanders, and many more. The last boxing card held there was in 2012 and the building hadn’t been used at all since 2017.

