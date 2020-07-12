By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will clash with IBF#7 light middleweight Tim Tszyu on August 26 in Townsville, Queensland with a capacity attendance of 16,000 approved by the Queensland Government.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am,” Horn said. “To finally have a new date and to know I’ll be fighting in Townsville in front of a home crowd is just great. I’m also proud that this fight will do its bit to help Queensland’s economy get moving again and especially North Queensland.”

Tim Tszyu stated, “I’m really excited for this fight. My Dad fought in front of packed Townsville Stadium. I hope to put on a great show for everyone.”