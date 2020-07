By Przemek Garczarczyk

Polish cruiserweight Michal Olas (9-0, 8 KOs), managed by former light heavyweight contender Andrzej Fonfara, will have his US debut this Friday in Venice, Florida. Ricky Ledesma, part of Team Fonfara talks about Olaś, his development since he arrived in the USA, occasional sparring sessions with Fonfara, and style differences between European and US boxing.

–