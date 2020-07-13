By Hesiquio Balderas

Frank Espinoza manager of Jessie Magdaleno feels the vacant WBO 126 pound title should be contested between former 122-pound world champions Jessie Magdaleno and Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete.

“We want to fight Emanuel Navarrete, that’s the fight I want for Jessie Magdaleno and Jessie wants the fight. Both were champions at 122 and it will be a great fight. Jessie is ready to take that fight,” said Espinoza.

The title will become vacant due to the expected departure of Shakur Stevenson, who says he’s moving up to 130 pounds. Navarrete recently relinquished the WBO super bantam title to seek featherweight gold.

“Navarrete is a very formidable champion and we respect him a lot. He’s powerful and we know he’s a quality fighter. It’s not an easy fight, but it’s a winnable bout for us and Jessie wants it. We will take it right away, we want Navarrete next,” concluded Espinoza.