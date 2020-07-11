ESPN has announced that the twice-postponed bout between WBC/WBO super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez and Viktor Postal will take place at the end of August.

—–

The network also announced that the WBO light heavyweight eliminator between Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr. is rescheduled for the third week of August. They were to clash July 16 on ESPN, but Alvarez suffered a shoulder injury.

—–

Former WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai will meet former WBO champion Amnat Ruenroeng on August 1 at Workpoint Stadium in Thailand. The bout will be a WBC final eliminator.

—–

Another WBC eliminator is slated for August 29 with Luis Nery facing Aaron Alameda. The site is TBA.

—–

A U.S. Court of Appeals has reversed a lower court ruling in a lawsuit brought by former world champion Austin Trout against the WBO. The court ruled that the WBO cannot choose the arbitrators who will decide whether Trout is owed a world title shot. The case involves a 2015 dispute.