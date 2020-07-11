ESPN has announced that the twice-postponed bout between WBC/WBO super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez and Viktor Postal will take place at the end of August.
The network also announced that the WBO light heavyweight eliminator between Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr. is rescheduled for the third week of August. They were to clash July 16 on ESPN, but Alvarez suffered a shoulder injury.
Former WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai will meet former WBO champion Amnat Ruenroeng on August 1 at Workpoint Stadium in Thailand. The bout will be a WBC final eliminator.
Another WBC eliminator is slated for August 29 with Luis Nery facing Aaron Alameda. The site is TBA.
A U.S. Court of Appeals has reversed a lower court ruling in a lawsuit brought by former world champion Austin Trout against the WBO. The court ruled that the WBO cannot choose the arbitrators who will decide whether Trout is owed a world title shot. The case involves a 2015 dispute.
Boxing Buzz
Can’t wait to see this fight. Both guys have a great style. I expect to see a barn burner here. I kind of think Jose should write his own ticket and dominate 140 a little longer. I think his promotion is using him to give Crawford and undefeated champion to his resume when Ramirez might not actually be ready to move up in weight just yet. There are big fights he can wait for at 140, like Haney, Davis. All while establishing himself rather than do what “Bud” needs.
I wish Trout the best in his lawsuit against the sanctioning body, but normally the only financial winners are the lawyers, sadly.
Alvarez and Smith will be a decent matchup. Smith is hard to forget since he literally KO’d Hopkins out of the ring a while back. That KO is still fun to watch. Almost like a comic book KO the way it unfolded. Hopkins really thought at his advancing age he had the tools to beat a youthful hungry fighter. Boy, youth prevails!