Super lightweights Yves Ulysse Jr and Steve Claggett were both victorious in separate bouts on Thursday night at the Theatre du Casino Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.

Ulysse Jr (22-2, 12 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over aggressive Jose Macias Enriquez (16-2-2, 7 KOs). Scores were 97-93 3x.

Claggett (33-7-2, 22 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Jonathan Jose Eniz (30-18-1, 13 KOs). In a slugfest, Claggett battered Enid to a knee in round four and got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:06.

In a clash between unbeaten middleweights, Alexandre Gaumont (5-0, 3 KOs) made quick work of Krzysztof Warekso (3-1-1, 1 KO). After several knockdowns the bout was waved off at 1:52 of round one.