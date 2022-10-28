October 27, 2022
Boxing Results

Ulysse Jr, Claggett triumph in Quebec

Super lightweights Yves Ulysse Jr and Steve Claggett were both victorious in separate bouts on Thursday night at the Theatre du Casino Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.

Ulysse Jr (22-2, 12 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over aggressive Jose Macias Enriquez (16-2-2, 7 KOs). Scores were 97-93 3x.

Claggett (33-7-2, 22 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Jonathan Jose Eniz (30-18-1, 13 KOs). In a slugfest, Claggett battered Enid to a knee in round four and got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:06.

In a clash between unbeaten middleweights, Alexandre Gaumont (5-0, 3 KOs) made quick work of Krzysztof Warekso (3-1-1, 1 KO). After several knockdowns the bout was waved off at 1:52 of round one.

WBO Awards Banquet ends 35th Annual Convention
Diaz-Zepeda Final Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>