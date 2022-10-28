Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman
The 35th annual WBO convention officially came to a close Thursday night in San Juan, Puerto Rico with the Awards banquet. After a cocktail hour concluded, packed dining room enjoyed a gourmet main course of Filet Mignon and salmon, finished with cheesecake, enjoyed live music and witnessed the bestowing of awards to promoters, and fighters.
The awards were as follows:
Gordy Volman Award: Emilio “Millo” Lozada – Trainer
Gordy Volman Award: Hector Mulero – Trainer
Special Recognition: Frank Warren- Queensberry Promotions (Son Francis accepting)
Europe Promoter of the Year: Eddie Hearn- Matchroom Boxing (Angelo di Carlo accepting)
Female Trainer of the Year: Ross Enamait- Team Katie Taylor (Angelo di Carlo accepting)
Female Trainer of the Year: Jordan Maldonado – Team Amanda Serrano
Special Recognition: Devin “The Dragon” Haney (Richard De Cuir accepting)
Special Recognition: Emanuel Navarrete
Female Fight of the Year: Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano
Fight of the Year: Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua II
Diamond Ring: Kazuto Ioka (For making 5 defenses)
Special Recognition: Alycia Baumgardner- Unified Lightweight champion
Special Recognition: Claressa Shields- 2 Division Undisputed champion
Special Recognition: Franchon Crews- Undisputed Super Middleweight champion
Female Fighter of the Year: Katie Taylor & Amanda Serrano (Angelo Di Carlo accepting for Taylor)
Fighter of the Year: Oleksandr Usyk
_