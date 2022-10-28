YouTuber Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and MMA legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva faced off at the final press conference for their eight-round cruiserweight clash on Saturday’s Showtime PPV from Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River) just outside of Phoenix.

Jake Paul: “When you get into the ring you have to be ruthless, savage, be willing to do whatever it takes during the darkest moments in the ring. You have to be a killer or you will be killed, so that’s where the problem child comes in. I’m a problem for anyone that’s in the ring with me. I can put you out at any time. I’m a different person. I don’t care about consequences when I’m in the alter ego and I come alive when I enter the ring. It’s not Jake. It’s someone else that I tap into.

Anderson Silva: “Everyone always asks, ‘Are you sure you want to face Jake Paul? He’s beating a lot of guys in the UFC.’ I say, ‘Yeah, I think I’m ready for that. He’s younger than me but I’m a superhero.’”