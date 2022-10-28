By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

The highly anticipated 108-pound unification bout of WBA super champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (16-0, 11 KOs) and WBC ruler Kenshiro Teraji (19-1, 11 KOs) is coming soon as the Japanese compatriots will exchange gloves to decide the supremacy in the light flyweight category on this coming November 1. Kyoguchi showed a public workout on Wednesday, while Teraji on Thursday. They both looked very sharp and also very confident before press people.



Hiroto, 28, said, “I wish to be like Chocolatito Gonzalez.”



Kenshiro, 30, also confidently said, “I’m in tip-top shape, and only thing left is to finish him.”

In a companion world title bout, WBO 108-pound titleholder Jonathan Gonzalez (26-3-1-1NC, 14 KOs), from Puerto Rico, will put his belt on the line against WBO#2 ranked Shokichi Iwata (9-0, 6 KOs), a hard-punching Japanese prospect, over twelve.

It will be presented by Teiken Promotions at the Saitama Super Arena.

