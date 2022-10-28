October 28, 2022
Kyoguchi, Teraji look sharp, confident before 108lb unification bout

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

The highly anticipated 108-pound unification bout of WBA super champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (16-0, 11 KOs) and WBC ruler Kenshiro Teraji (19-1, 11 KOs) is coming soon as the Japanese compatriots will exchange gloves to decide the supremacy in the light flyweight category on this coming November 1. Kyoguchi showed a public workout on Wednesday, while Teraji on Thursday. They both looked very sharp and also very confident before press people.

Kyoguchi Teraji Workoutkyoguchi Teraji Workout221026workout1
Hiroto, 28, said, “I wish to be like Chocolatito Gonzalez.”

Kyoguchi Teraji Workoutkyoguchi Teraji Workout221027 0
Kenshiro, 30, also confidently said, “I’m in tip-top shape, and only thing left is to finish him.”

In a companion world title bout, WBO 108-pound titleholder Jonathan Gonzalez (26-3-1-1NC, 14 KOs), from Puerto Rico, will put his belt on the line against WBO#2 ranked Shokichi Iwata (9-0, 6 KOs), a hard-punching Japanese prospect, over twelve.

It will be presented by Teiken Promotions at the Saitama Super Arena.

