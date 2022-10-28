Former IBF super featherweight world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated, rising lightweight division star William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their DAZN clash on Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

Jojo Diaz: “Zepeda is a young, hungry, and tough fighter, but I’m hoping that it will bring the best out of me on Saturday. He looks great on paper, but I’ve been there, done that, and my experience speaks for itself…there is an A-side and B-side. I’m the A-side.”

William Zepeda: “There is no A-side or B-side. This is a fight for the fans…these are the types of opponents that bring out the best fights and show that we belong.”