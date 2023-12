Results from Belfast Unbeaten super welterweight Caoimhin Agyarko (14-0, 7 KOs) won a ten round split decision over former British champion Troy Williamson (20-2-1, 14 KOs). Scores were 96-94 Williamson, 98-92, 97-93 Agyarko. Super lightweight Sean “The Public Nusience” McComb (18-1, 5 KOs) took a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Sam Maxwell (17-3, 11 KOs). McComb scored knockdowns in rounds three, five, and nine. Scores were 100-87, 100-87, 99-88. Results from Germany Like this: Like Loading...

