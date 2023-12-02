December 2, 2023
Boxing Results

Results from Germany

Unbeaten light heavyweight Hamza Salahudin (11-0, 10 KOs) was victorious when former world champion Cesar Rene Cuenca (48-5, 2 KOs) didn’t come out for round five. Five straight losses for Cuenca since running up a 48-0 record.

Results from Belfast
Navarrete recovering from hand surgery

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>