WBO super featherweight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs) has undergone surgery on his left hand. Navarrete, who retained his title two weeks ago with a draw against Robson Conceicao in Las Vegas, announced the surgery on social media.

Hello friends!

I want to share with you that today, Friday, I underwent a small surgery on my left hand, the result of an old injury that worsened in my second-to-last fight and in the last one no longer allowed me to perform at 100 percent. The pain was a lot.

I consulted with my team, and with my doctor, and we made the decision to attend to this immediately. I will keep you informed how the recovery is going, but I’m sure that in the first months of 2024 we’ll be ready for the new challenges that arise.

I AM A MEXICAN WARRIOR WHO WILL NEVER WITHDRAW FROM ANY CHALLENGE OR COMMITMENT, BUT OUT OF RESPECT FOR YOU AND MY CAREER I WILL NOT GIVE UP ANY ADVANTAGE AGAIN.

Blessings my people.

The “Vaquero” will return 100 percent.