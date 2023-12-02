WBO super featherweight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs) has undergone surgery on his left hand. Navarrete, who retained his title two weeks ago with a draw against Robson Conceicao in Las Vegas, announced the surgery on social media.
Hello friends!
I want to share with you that today, Friday, I underwent a small surgery on my left hand, the result of an old injury that worsened in my second-to-last fight and in the last one no longer allowed me to perform at 100 percent. The pain was a lot.
I consulted with my team, and with my doctor, and we made the decision to attend to this immediately. I will keep you informed how the recovery is going, but I’m sure that in the first months of 2024 we’ll be ready for the new challenges that arise.
I AM A MEXICAN WARRIOR WHO WILL NEVER WITHDRAW FROM ANY CHALLENGE OR COMMITMENT, BUT OUT OF RESPECT FOR YOU AND MY CAREER I WILL NOT GIVE UP ANY ADVANTAGE AGAIN.
Blessings my people.
The “Vaquero” will return 100 percent.
I forgot to score Navarrete vs concienciao
I will give him 8.5
I would give him a 10 if he ko concenciao
I would give him a 5 or less if he had lost vs concenciao
This score is to know how good is Navarrete because with his always style he does not convinced many people
So he is not so good and he is not so bad (according to his style)
It’s weird because he almost ko concenciao and he tko Valdez
And shakur could not ko any them
His style is like watching a old man drink trying to fight lol
He strong and resistent though
Get well soon champ!
What boxing fan doesn’t like this guy? Takes on absolutely anyone and fights hard every time. I thought it was a joke that he was the undercard bout the other week with shakur as the main event. SS just isn’t a tv show stopper by any means.
I give credit to Navarrete because concenciao it’s not just any other fighter
The Brazilian came with all his arsenal and he did great
The draw was fair they both put some heart , blows and the best …. They put some show”
And the best of Navarrete is that he is simple and humble
He is not cocky like Ryan Garcia