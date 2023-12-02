WBA #10, WBO #11 welterweight Derrieck “Pretty Boy” Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO against Marlon “La Furia” Aguas (14-2, 9 KOs) on Friday night at the Coliseo de Combates in Panama City, Panama. Cuevas dropped Aguas at the end of round five and got a referee’s stoppage 44 seconds into round six.

In an upset, female flyweight Yanissa “Reckless” Castellon (4-1, 0 KOs) defeated current WBO Latino champion and #10-rated Eveling “La Colocha” Ortega (6-5, 2 KOs) in a six-round battle. Scores were 58-56, 58-56, 59-55.

WBC #10, WBO #13 junior flyweight Azael “Candelilla” Villar (20-2-4, 15 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over WBO #15 Ricardo “Ricky” Astuvilca (23-2, 5 KOs). Seemingly close fight with Villar winning 98-92, 98-92, 96-94.

WBA Gold super middleweight champion and #4 ranked Uwel Hernandez (16-1, 10 KOs) got an eight round mercy stoppage against outgunned Alexi Rivera (11-4, 8 KOs).