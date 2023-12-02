December 1, 2023
Boxing Results

WBA #10 Cuevas stops Aguas in six

WBA #10, WBO #11 welterweight Derrieck “Pretty Boy” Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO against Marlon “La Furia” Aguas (14-2, 9 KOs) on Friday night at the Coliseo de Combates in Panama City, Panama. Cuevas dropped Aguas at the end of round five and got a referee’s stoppage 44 seconds into round six.

In an upset, female flyweight Yanissa “Reckless” Castellon (4-1, 0 KOs) defeated current WBO Latino champion and #10-rated Eveling “La Colocha” Ortega (6-5, 2 KOs) in a six-round battle. Scores were 58-56, 58-56, 59-55.

WBC #10, WBO #13 junior flyweight Azael “Candelilla” Villar (20-2-4, 15 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over WBO #15 Ricardo “Ricky” Astuvilca (23-2, 5 KOs). Seemingly close fight with Villar winning 98-92, 98-92, 96-94.

WBA Gold super middleweight champion and #4 ranked Uwel Hernandez (16-1, 10 KOs) got an eight round mercy stoppage against outgunned Alexi Rivera (11-4, 8 KOs).

DKP Weights from Miami

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>