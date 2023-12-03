Results from Hall of Fame promoter Don King’s People’s Championship boxing card at Casino Miami Jai Alai, in Miami, Florida. The event features five regional title fights.

Middleweight Alexander Castro (14-1, 11 KOs) outpointed Harry Cruz (14-4, 11 KOs) over ten rounds to claim the WBA NABA title. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 98-92.

Super lightweight DeVon Williams (4-0, 4 KOs) finished Kendall Ward (1-11, 1 KO) in the first round to claim the vacant WBC Youth Intercontinental title. Time was 1:04.