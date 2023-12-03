Results from Hall of Fame promoter Don King’s People’s Championship boxing card at Casino Miami Jai Alai, in Miami, Florida. The event features five regional title fights.
Middleweight Alexander Castro (14-1, 11 KOs) outpointed Harry Cruz (14-4, 11 KOs) over ten rounds to claim the WBA NABA title. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 98-92.
Super lightweight DeVon Williams (4-0, 4 KOs) finished Kendall Ward (1-11, 1 KO) in the first round to claim the vacant WBC Youth Intercontinental title. Time was 1:04.
As much as I dislike Don for corrupting the sweet science, he’s still an American icon and a boxing legend.
May god judge and bless Don King.
Don King has put on some great fight cards over the years. This is not one of them.
Re Super lightweight DeVon Williams (4-0, 4 KOs) finished Kendall Ward (1-11, 1 KO) in the first round to claim the vacant WBC Youth Intercontinental title……A record of 1-11 and they are fighting for a youth title? A sad state of affairs.