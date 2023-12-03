Unbeaten WBA #5 lightweight Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (17-0, 12 KOs) exploded all over Ricardo “Explosivo” Torres (17-8-3, 12 KOs), dropping him four times in the first round. Time was 1:51. Another impressive performance by Schofield.
Middleweight Shane Mosley Jr. (21-4, 12 KOs) stopped Joshua Conley (17-6-1, 11 KOs) after six rounds. Mosley rocked Conley in round six and Conley couldn’t continue after the round.
Super middleweight KO artist Darius Fulghum (9-0, 9 KOs) battered Pachino “Chino” Hill (8-5-1, 6 KOs) until the bout was stopped at :56 of round two.
Good win for Darius
Mosley Jr. Won’t win a world title. He doesn’t consistently used his jab, he gets hit clean a lot, no head movement, his power shots are telegraph, and once he throws a punch at times, he doesn’t move away.
I agree with you. I like watching him fight and I’m happy that he’s come as far as he has, but I’d be shocked if he ever ended up as world champion, even in that miserable division.
Shane Mosley jnr vs Micheal Zerafa WBA elimator