Unbeaten WBA #5 lightweight Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (17-0, 12 KOs) exploded all over Ricardo “Explosivo” Torres (17-8-3, 12 KOs), dropping him four times in the first round. Time was 1:51. Another impressive performance by Schofield.

Middleweight Shane Mosley Jr. (21-4, 12 KOs) stopped Joshua Conley (17-6-1, 11 KOs) after six rounds. Mosley rocked Conley in round six and Conley couldn’t continue after the round.

Super middleweight KO artist Darius Fulghum (9-0, 9 KOs) battered Pachino “Chino” Hill (8-5-1, 6 KOs) until the bout was stopped at :56 of round two.