Promoter Oscar De La Hoya confirmed tonight that super middleweights Jaime Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) and John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) will collide January 27 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. DAZN will televise.
Great fight make or break for both fighters
Easy for munguia
Ryder being brought in to go 12 tough rounds and lose a decision. Munguia, the new Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.