Oscar: Munguia vs Ryder set for Jan 27 Promoter Oscar De La Hoya confirmed tonight that super middleweights Jaime Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) and John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) will collide January 27 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. DAZN will televise. Rozicki KOs Durodola in one Results from Houston Like this: Like Loading...

