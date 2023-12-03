Rozicki KOs Durodola in one WBC #1 rated cruiserweight Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (20-1, 19 KOs) scored a first round TKO over #8 Olanrewaju “God’s Power” Durodola (43-10, 40 KOs) in a WBC eliminator on Saturday night at the Emera Centre Stadium in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada. Rozicki rocked the 43-year-old Durodola and unleashed a barrage of punches that prompted a quick referee’s stoppage. Time was 1:47. Rozicki is now the official mandatory challenger to face newly crowned WBC cruiserweight world champion Noel Mikaelyan. Oscar: Munguia vs Ryder set for Jan 27 Like this: Like Loading...

