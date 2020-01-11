On the first televised U.S. card of 2020, unbeaten WBO #13, IBF #15 welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis (25-0, 23 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-2-1, 12 KOs) on Friday night at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ. It looked like it would be an early night when Ennis dropped Eyubov twice in round one. Eyubov began doing some damage in round two, although Ennis still dominated. The bout was eventually stopped in round four on the order of Commissioner Larry Hazzard, even though Eyubov was still game and in no way ready to quit. Time was :34.

In a women’s super middleweight unification, IBF champion Erin Cederroos (8-0, 4 KOs) won a close ten round unanimous decision over WBA champion Alicia Napoleon-Espinosa (12-2, 7 KOs). The much taller Cederroos dropped Napoleon-Espinosa with a left hook in round two and that was the margin of victory. Scores were 95-94 3x.

Heavyweight Apti Davtaev (19-0-1, 18 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Keith Barr (20-13-1, 8 KOs).