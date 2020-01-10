Better late than never. Cruiserweights Mairis Briedis (26-1, 19 KOs) and Yuniel Dorticos (24-1, 22 KOs) will finally clash in the World Boxing Super Series final on March 21 at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia. Briedis has both the semi-final and final taking place in his hometown. In addition to the WBSS Ali Trophy, Dorticos’ IBF title will be on the line. The final will be broadcast live on DAZN in the U.S.