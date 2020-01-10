Top Rank has announced the undercard for next Saturday’s light heavyweight main event between former world champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez and Michael “Cannon Handz” Seals at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y.

In the ten round co-feature, lightweight Felix “El Diamante” Verdejo (25-1, 16 KOs), in his first bout since linking up with new trainer Ismael Salas, will fight Manuel Rey Rojas (18-3, 5 KOs) a ten rounder.

ESPN will televise the featured bouts with ESPN+ streaming the rest of the card.

Also seeing action January 18 will be former junior lightweight world title challenger Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (24-2, 16 KOs) against former junior featherweight world title challenger Adeilson “Dell” Dos Santos (19-7, 15 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

2004 Puerto Rican Olympian Victor Bisbal (23-4, 17 KOs) will clash with 2004 U.S. Olympian Devin Vargas (21-6, 9 KOs) in an eight-round heavyweight battle.

In his second bout since losing his world title, former IBF junior featherweight champion Jonathan “Salomon King” Guzman (23-1, 22 KOs) will face Rodolfo Hernandez (30-8-1, 28 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Top Rank’s newly signed super featherweight Abraham “El Super” Nova (17-0, 13 KOs) will fight Pedro Navarrete (30-24-3, 19 KOs) in a bout scheduled for eight rounds at a 133-pound catchweight.

Heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (2-0, 2 KOs) will face Andrew Satterfield (5-3, 3 KOs) in a four-rounder.