Weights from San Antonio

Jaime Munguia 159.4 vs. Spike O’Sullivan 159.4 Franchon Crews Dezurn 168 vs. Alejandra Jimenez 164.6

(WBC female super middleweight title) Hector Tanajara 134.6 vs. Juan Carlos Burgos 134.4

Joshua Franco 114.8 vs. Jose Burgos 114.2

Travell Mazion 153.4 vs. Fernando Castaneda 159.2

George Rincon 139.6 vs. Diego Perez 141.8

Hector Valdez 121.4 vs. Luis Rios 122

James Wilkins 129.4 vs. James Early 128.8

Angel Fierro 134.4 vs. Alex Martin 138.2 Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN Weights from Atlantic City

