Jesse Hart 175 vs. Joe Smith Jr 174.6
Steven Nelson 167.8 vs. Cem Kilic 167.6
Joseph Adorno 136.2 vs. Hector Garcia 135
Chris Thomas 170.6 vs. Samir Barbosa 168.2
Shinard Bunch 147.2 vs. Dennis Okoth 145.6
Sonny Conto 218 vs. Curtis Head 271.6
Jeremy Adorno 121.6 vs. Fernando Ibarra 121.4
Xander Zayas 147.2 vs. Corey Champion 146.8
Venue: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+
Smith’s tattoo work has been updated. This should be a decent matchup. Don’t think it will be a KO like Smith did to Bernard. If Smith loses this fight, he still wins the best KO in my book busting up Hopkins! Loved that KO! Wow!