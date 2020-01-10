Weights from Atlantic City

Jesse Hart 175 vs. Joe Smith Jr 174.6

Steven Nelson 167.8 vs. Cem Kilic 167.6

Joseph Adorno 136.2 vs. Hector Garcia 135

Chris Thomas 170.6 vs. Samir Barbosa 168.2

Shinard Bunch 147.2 vs. Dennis Okoth 145.6

Sonny Conto 218 vs. Curtis Head 271.6

Jeremy Adorno 121.6 vs. Fernando Ibarra 121.4

Xander Zayas 147.2 vs. Corey Champion 146.8 Venue: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+ Weights from San Antonio Boots Ennis looking to keep KO streak going

