Sandwiched between two women’s world title bouts tonight on Showtime, the men’s welterweight ten-rounder between unbeaten WBO #13, IBF #15 Jaron “Boots” Ennis (24-0, 22 KOs) and Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-1-1, 12 KOs) could steal the show.



“Most definitely I view this as a coming out party,” said Ennis at Friday’s weigh-in. “You’re going to see me real sharp. Speed and great defense, and we’re going to make easy work tomorrow night.”

Ennis has 14 straight KOs, while Eyubov has a loss and a draw in his last two. Ennis is currently as much as a 100:1 favorite, but Eyubov’s punching power could make it interesting.