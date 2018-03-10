Andy Ruiz returns with first round KO

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Former heavyweight title challenger Andy Ruiz (30-1, 20 KOs) of Imperial Valley, California Mexicali, Mexico returned to the ring scoring a first round knockout over Devin Vargas (20-5, 8 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio, at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. A huge right hand sent Vargas to the canvas as referee Thomas Taylor stopped the fight 1:38 of the first.

Undefeated junior welterweight contender Alex ‘El Cholo’ Saucedo (27-0, 17 KOs) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma by way of Chihuahua, Mexico and Abner Lopez (25-8, 21 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico went into a storm as it continued to pour in a scheduled ten round slugfest. Lopez landed big punches and Saucedo was cut over the eye. Despite the cut and being on the receiving end of some big punches, Saucedo rocked Lopez with a huge right in the sixth round. A crunching left hook to the body by Saucedo the seventh finished Lopez. Referee Raul Caiz Sr waved it off at 1:18.

In another first round knockout, 2012 Brazilian Olympic silver medalist and middleweight contender Esquiva Falcao (20-0, 14 KOs) stopped Salim Larbi (18-9-1, 5KOs) of Brooklyn in a scheduled ten round middleweight bout. Falcao dropped Larbi twice in the opening round as referee Raul Caiz Sr waived it at 2:06.

2016 U.S Olympian Mikayla Mayer (4-0, 3 KOs) of Los Angeles made quick work of Maria Semertzoglou (7-4, 2 KOs) of Greece in a female super lightweight bout. Mayer staggered Semertzoglou backing her to the ropes as the referee stepped in to stop it at 35 seconds of the first.

In the opening bout from the StubHub Center in Carson, California under the rain Bryan Lua (4-0,1 KO) of Madera, California scored a first round knockout over Jesus Arevalo (2-3) of Tucson, Arizona in a scheduled four round super featherweight bout. Lua sent Madera to the canvas as th e refree reached a ten count at 1:21.