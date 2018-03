WBA super welterweight champion Brian “Boxi” Castaño (15-0, 11 KOs) scored a twelfth round TKO over local favorite Cedric Vitu (46-3, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at La Seine Musicale de Boulogne-Bilancourt in Paris, France. Castaño stopped a reeling Vitu in the final stanza to retain his belt for the second time.