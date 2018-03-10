Weights from Brooklyn, NY

Julian Sosa, 141.2 vs. Wilmer Rodriguez, 145, 8 rounds

Josue Vargas, 141.2 vs. Zack Ramsey, 141.6, 8 rounds

Mathew Gonzalez, 143.2 vs. Elliott Brown, 137, 4 rounds

Shakhram Gyasov, 149.4 vs. Nicolas Atilio Velazquez, 147, 6 rounds,

Murodjon Akhmadaliev, 128.6 vs. David Paz, 129, 6 rounds

Justin Biggs, 160 vs. Joseph Elmore, 163.2, 4 rounds

Cesar Francis, 143.2 vs. Demetrius Wilson, 142.2, 4 rounds

Natalie Gonzalez, 107.4 vs. Judit Hachbold, 107.4

Venue: Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, NY

Promoter: Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing

Stream: CBS Sports Digital, www.CollegeSportsLive.com