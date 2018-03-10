Commey KOs Luna in IBF eliminator

In an all-out war, former world title challenger Richard Commey (26-2, 23 KOs) scored a spectacular sixth round KO over previously unbeaten Alejandro Luna (22-1, 15 KOs). The bout at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, was an important IBF lightweight title eliminator. A brutal and entertaining slugfest ended in round six after Commey sent Luna to the canvas twice.

Unbeaten jr welterweight Mario Barrios (21-0, 13 KOs) knocked out Eudy Bernardo (23-3, 17 KOs) in the second round. A big right hand laid out Bernardo.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Brandon Figueroa (15-0, 10 KOs) stopped Giovanni Delgado (16-6, 9 KOs) in round seven. Figueroa was like a buzzsaw, unleashing a tremendous volume of punches.