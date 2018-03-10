March 10, 2018

Commey KOs Luna in IBF eliminator

In an all-out war, former world title challenger Richard Commey (26-2, 23 KOs) scored a spectacular sixth round KO over previously unbeaten Alejandro Luna (22-1, 15 KOs). The bout at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, was an important IBF lightweight title eliminator. A brutal and entertaining slugfest ended in round six after Commey sent Luna to the canvas twice.

Unbeaten jr welterweight Mario Barrios (21-0, 13 KOs) knocked out Eudy Bernardo (23-3, 17 KOs) in the second round. A big right hand laid out Bernardo.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Brandon Figueroa (15-0, 10 KOs) stopped Giovanni Delgado (16-6, 9 KOs) in round seven. Figueroa was like a buzzsaw, unleashing a tremendous volume of punches.

Andy Ruiz returns with first round KO
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.