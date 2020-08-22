Resultados desde Sonora, Mexico El peso súper pluma Maurico “Broncho” Lara (20-2, 14 KOs) de la Ciudad de México detuvo a su compatriota y favorito local Jesús Quijada (16-7-2, 11 KOs) a los 1:19 del octavo round el viernes por la noche. Lara se convierte en el primero en detener a Quijada como profesional. El evento de boxeo se llevó a cabo en el restaurante Ballpark en Hermosillo, Sonora, México. OMB ordena Navarrete-Villa por título mundial pluma Resultados desde Kissimmee, Florida

