Resultados desde Culiacán, Sinaloa Matchroom Boxing regresó a México la noche del sábado en el Polideportivo Arena de Culiacán, Sinaloa, México. En el evento principal, Ángel Fierro (20-1-2, 16 KOs) clasificado #5 de la OMB retuvo su título NABO con un excelente KO en el séptimo asalto sobre Eduardo Estela (14-2, 9 KOs). Fierro derribó a Estela con fuerza en el cuarto round y lo golpeó contra la lona nuevamente en el séptimo round para terminarlo. El tiempo era 2:59. Figueroa vence a Magsayo por el titulo interino pluma del WBC Sorpresa: Resendiz noquea al ex campeón Hurd Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

