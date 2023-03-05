Matchroom Boxing regresó a México la noche del sábado en el Polideportivo Arena de Culiacán, Sinaloa, México. En el evento principal, Ángel Fierro (20-1-2, 16 KOs) clasificado #5 de la OMB retuvo su título NABO con un excelente KO en el séptimo asalto sobre Eduardo Estela (14-2, 9 KOs). Fierro derribó a Estela con fuerza en el cuarto round y lo golpeó contra la lona nuevamente en el séptimo round para terminarlo. El tiempo era 2:59.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.