Resultados desde Buenos Aires El peso ligero Claudio “Chaíto” Daneff (12-2-1, 7 KOs) venció mediante una decisión unánime en diez rounds sobre Nicolás “El Titán” De León (13-4, 4 KOs) el sábado por la noche para reclamar el título de peso ligero argentino de De Leon en la Sociedad Rural en Coronel Brandsen, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Daneff derribó a De León en el segundo round. A De León también se le descontó un punto por golpear después de la campana. Las puntuaciones fueron 98-90, 98,5-90 y 98-90. La cartelera fue promocionada por Mario Margossian / Argentina Boxing Promotions. Resultados desde Hermosillo, Sonora

