Resultados de Chihuahua, México El invicto súper ligero Luis “Matador” Hernández (20-0, 18 KOs) venció con un KO en el séptimo round sobre Victor Zuniga (20-4, 9 KOs) para retener el título Juvenil del WBC. Hernández dejó caer a Zuniga una vez en el tercer round y dos veces en el quinto round. El final llegó cuando Hernández dejó caer a Zuniga por cuarta vez en el séptimo round. El tiempo era 2:22. Resultados de Tijuana Comite de Clasificaciones del WBC inicia actividades en la Convención en Cancún

