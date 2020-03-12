Following the examples of professional and amateur athletic organizations and associations in other states affected by COVID-19, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Department of Athletic Regulation has decided that the Showtime Presents: Grand Friday Night Fights event scheduled for Friday, March 13 at Grand Casino Hinckley will take place as scheduled, but will do so without a live audience. Attendance at the event will be limited to the fighters, their training staff and immediate family. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution, and not because of any specific threat of exposure to COVID-19.

“After meeting with all stakeholders, including the Mille Lacs Band Department of Health and Human Services, Grand Casino Hinckley, Rapacz Boxing, Salita Promotions and Showtime Sports, we believe it is in the best interest of the athletes and the public to restrict attendance to this event,” said Department of Athletic Regulation Executive Director Matt Roberson.

“Our athletic commission is tasked with not only protecting the safety and welfare of the combatants that we regulate but, also that of the general public. This was a tough decision; however, we feel it is the correct decision to protect all involved.”

Friday’s event is the latest installment of the Midwest’s longest-running boxing series Grand Friday Night Fights. The fight card boasts 11 professional boxing bouts with fighters from across the United States and will offer 4 bouts televised nationally by Showtime Network beginning at 9:00 PM CST. The undercard will be streamed by Minnesota Fight News. The main event will feature top prospects Brandun Lee of California versus Camilo Prieto of Florida.