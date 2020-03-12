Promoter Lou DiBella has announced that the Broadway Boxing event scheduled for March 19 at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which was to be streamed live on UFC FightPass, has been cancelled. “I urge all of our fighters and boxing fans to stay safe and follow the advice of health officials,” said DiBella.
