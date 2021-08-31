WBC super featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez has tested for a banned substance in a VADA test. Reportedly, Valdez had Phentermine (a stimulant similar to an amphetamine) in his system. This puts Valdez’ September 10 clash with Robson Conceição in jeopardy.

The WBC announced that pursuant to the WBC Clean Boxing Program protocol, they are…

1) Investigating the matter

2) Appointing an inquiry committee

3) Holding a hearing with Oscar Valdez and his team very soon.

The WBC will make no further comment on the matter until it finishes its due process.