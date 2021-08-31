WBC super featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez has tested for a banned substance in a VADA test. Reportedly, Valdez had Phentermine (a stimulant similar to an amphetamine) in his system. This puts Valdez’ September 10 clash with Robson Conceição in jeopardy.
The WBC announced that pursuant to the WBC Clean Boxing Program protocol, they are…
1) Investigating the matter
2) Appointing an inquiry committee
3) Holding a hearing with Oscar Valdez and his team very soon.
The WBC will make no further comment on the matter until it finishes its due process.
I’m assuming this fight is off. You can test positive for a banned substance and fight a week and a half later? Unless it’s a false positive, if I’m Conceicao I’m not fighting him.
I was afraid of this, as soon as he joined Eddie’s stable he started the tainted meat diet
He was already doping, he was crap 3 of the last 4 matches, then suddenly in the last match he was like a hall of famer.
True, everyone is doping. Just legalise it so everyone is on a level playing field.
Garcia will get pinged next
Hmmm…Lasix, HCTZ, Zaroxolyn, Diamox, etc? Any of these medications would do the job.
Sigh…..another one
Phentermine is a medication used to aid with weight loss. It works by activating your sympathetic (“fight or flight”) nervous system, so it’s called a “sympathomimetic” drug or “stimulant.” Activating your sympathetic nervous system decreases your appetite, and people who take phentermine tend to eat less. That’s what it does.