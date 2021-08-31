FS1 has added a boxing telecast leading into Sunday’s fight card on FOX. Super middleweight contender Kyrone Davis (15-2-1, 6 KO) will square off against Martez McGregor (8-4, 6 KOs) in an eight or ten round main event. Davis is coming off a draw against two-time super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell in February.

Also featured are unbeaten prospect Justin Cardona (5-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round super lightweight affair, plus undefeated prospect Travon Marshall (2-0, 1 KO) in a four-round super welterweight bout, and super bantamweight prospect Michael Angeletti (3-0, 2 KOs) looking to remain unbeaten in a four-round duel against undefeated Mexican Alexis Salido (2-0, 1 KO).

The FOX show starts at 8PM ET/5PM PT with super welterweight Jesús “Mono” Ramos Jr. taking on Brian Mendoza. The event takes place at the Armory in Minneapolis.