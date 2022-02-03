WBO #1, WBC #3, IBF #3 super welterweight Tim Tszyu, who so far has fought all of his pro bouts in Australia, is reportedly planning to invade the U.S. market. According to the Daily Telegraph, Tszyu (20-0, 15 KOs) will take on Terrell Gausha (22-1-1, 11 KOs) in the co-main event for the rematch between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano taking place March 19 at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the STAPLES Center) in Los Angeles. The bout is supposedly a world title eliminator although Gausha isn’t currently rated by any organization.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
so far this is shaping up to be a great card. I do want to say that I am super stoked that Mel is giving Castano a much deserved rematch. That right there is a True Champion in my books. Good job Jermell for stepping up to handle unfinished business. Jermall should be taking a page out of that playbook!
That’s a pretty good fight. Gausha is one of those guys who has basically gotten lost in the PBC stable. Gotta big win in his last fight, but will have been out a year by the time this fight happens and he’s only fought once a year since 2018.
Terrell Gausha has been picked and analyzed with Chopsticks as the opponent for Tim Tszyu on his American debut. Gausha is not a heavy puncher, but knows how to box well with a decent foot work. My best hope is that Tim’s debut in America won’t be similar to the one I saw in May 1997 from his father against Vince Phillips. He better win impressive, because this is probable the last stop before facing the winner in the main card.
interesting…a little anyway. because Gausha can fight, but only fights once a year. i guess march 19th will be his annual appearance.
Good matchup. Gausha can fight if he lets his hands go. Have never seen Tszyu fight, so I’m looking forward to it. Should be a good card!
Two good fights on this card. Of course the main event will not disappoint. Gausha has losses only to Erikson Lubin and Erislandy Lara and a draw with Austin Trout, and has never been stopped. Tough test for Tszyu, but as mentioned previously, the fact that Gausha isn’t a big puncher works in his favor.
Tszyu in 2!