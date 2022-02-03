WBO #1, WBC #3, IBF #3 super welterweight Tim Tszyu, who so far has fought all of his pro bouts in Australia, is reportedly planning to invade the U.S. market. According to the Daily Telegraph, Tszyu (20-0, 15 KOs) will take on Terrell Gausha (22-1-1, 11 KOs) in the co-main event for the rematch between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano taking place March 19 at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the STAPLES Center) in Los Angeles. The bout is supposedly a world title eliminator although Gausha isn’t currently rated by any organization.