By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) has targeted WBO #1, WBC #3, IBF #7 Joe Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) according to Parker’s manager David Higgins.

“He fought Chisora and dominated him so his brand equity in the world and United Kingdom is at an all-time high,” Higgins told Sky Sports. “We almost feel like it is a home crowd and he’s obviously been on a lot of big PPV shows in the UK, as well. The question is ‘who next?’ Joseph has signaled that he’d like to fight as soon as humanly possible. A possible opponent is Joe Joyce.

“Joe Joyce is obviously ranked #1 with the WBO and Parker is ranked #2. We would not take him for granted, almost a 50/50 type fight which the fans would obviously love. The Joyce team have reached out to us and said they’re going to make a written offer. Both sides have talked about May timing, so we’ll see what that offer looks like.”