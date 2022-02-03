By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) has targeted WBO #1, WBC #3, IBF #7 Joe Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) according to Parker’s manager David Higgins.
“He fought Chisora and dominated him so his brand equity in the world and United Kingdom is at an all-time high,” Higgins told Sky Sports. “We almost feel like it is a home crowd and he’s obviously been on a lot of big PPV shows in the UK, as well. The question is ‘who next?’ Joseph has signaled that he’d like to fight as soon as humanly possible. A possible opponent is Joe Joyce.
“Joe Joyce is obviously ranked #1 with the WBO and Parker is ranked #2. We would not take him for granted, almost a 50/50 type fight which the fans would obviously love. The Joyce team have reached out to us and said they’re going to make a written offer. Both sides have talked about May timing, so we’ll see what that offer looks like.”
Personally, I think Joyce needs to move on to bigger and better fights if able. At age 36, the clock is ticking. Parker’s style of fighting which is anemic at best in my opinion would make for a boring hit, hold, and hug matchup. Just got the feeling this fight would not be a barn burner. Maybe Parker could fight Don King’s Bryan and Don King could charge $79.99 on PPV for us to watch it :). Have a great day today.