This Saturday, Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields will defend her WBC/WBA/IBF female middleweight world titles against unbeaten challenger Ema Kozin live from Cardiff, Wales in a $29.99 pay-per-view event. Although getting top billing in U.S. advertising, Shields-Kozin is actually the co-main event for the middleweight clash between Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams.

Also on the telecast is former unified 140-pound champion Julius Indongo taking on Chris Jenkins in an eight-round welterweight bout, Caroline DuBois (the younger sister of WBA #1 heavyweight Daniel DuBois) makes her pro debut in a six-round lightweight encounter, and unbeaten heavyweight Steve Robinson faces Shane Gil in a four-rounder.