This Saturday, Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields will defend her WBC/WBA/IBF female middleweight world titles against unbeaten challenger Ema Kozin live from Cardiff, Wales in a $29.99 pay-per-view event. Although getting top billing in U.S. advertising, Shields-Kozin is actually the co-main event for the middleweight clash between Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams.
Also on the telecast is former unified 140-pound champion Julius Indongo taking on Chris Jenkins in an eight-round welterweight bout, Caroline DuBois (the younger sister of WBA #1 heavyweight Daniel DuBois) makes her pro debut in a six-round lightweight encounter, and unbeaten heavyweight Steve Robinson faces Shane Gil in a four-rounder.
Indongo has lost four of his last five, all by stoppage, and he’ll be 39 in a couple of weeks. I wish him well but if this fight doesn’t go his way, it may be time to call it a day.
Lucie you should get an Android box Super or Monster every fight shown world wide any country all ppv plus every NFL NBA NHL Soccer and MLB game live. You also get every network in every city and every sports channel and every premium channel plus 7 day playback back
seems Indongo is past the back 9. but, if he has just a little left, he may have a chance with this guy Chris Jenkins
People will actually pay 30.00 for this crap? Women’s boxing sucks.
How is the Shields fight the main event when it’s not?