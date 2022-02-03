February 3, 2022
Boxing News

Indongo on Shields-Kozin PPV undercard

This Saturday, Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields will defend her WBC/WBA/IBF female middleweight world titles against unbeaten challenger Ema Kozin live from Cardiff, Wales in a $29.99 pay-per-view event. Although getting top billing in U.S. advertising, Shields-Kozin is actually the co-main event for the middleweight clash between Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams.

Also on the telecast is former unified 140-pound champion Julius Indongo taking on Chris Jenkins in an eight-round welterweight bout, Caroline DuBois (the younger sister of WBA #1 heavyweight Daniel DuBois) makes her pro debut in a six-round lightweight encounter, and unbeaten heavyweight Steve Robinson faces Shane Gil in a four-rounder.

Report: Tszyu-Gausha to fight in LA

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Indongo has lost four of his last five, all by stoppage, and he’ll be 39 in a couple of weeks. I wish him well but if this fight doesn’t go his way, it may be time to call it a day.

    Reply

    • Lucie you should get an Android box Super or Monster every fight shown world wide any country all ppv plus every NFL NBA NHL Soccer and MLB game live. You also get every network in every city and every sports channel and every premium channel plus 7 day playback back

      Reply

  • seems Indongo is past the back 9. but, if he has just a little left, he may have a chance with this guy Chris Jenkins

    Reply
    • >