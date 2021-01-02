January 2, 2021
Remembering Tommy Morrison

By Robert Coster

On this day 52 years ago, Tommy Morrison was born. One of the most exciting heavyweights of the 1990s.

His amateur record: 202-20
His pro record: 48-3-1, 42 KOs

The high points of his pro career: Morrison won his first 28 bouts, 25 by knockout. Tommy outpointed ring legend George Foreman (06-07-1993) to become the WBO heavyweight champion. Other great victories were wins over Donovan Ruddock, Pinklon Thomas, Carl Williams, James Tillis, and Joe Hipp.

The low points of his career: Knockout losses to Ray Mercer (10-18-1991), Michael Bentt( (10-29-1993), Lennox Lewis (10-07-1995).

Retired in 1996. Morrison, afflicted with HIV. Made a short comeback in 2007-2008 (2 bouts)

Death: 09-01-2013, age 44

Tommy Morrison will also be remembered for his foray into the movie world, playing the part of Tommy Gunn in Rocky V, alongside Sylvester Stallone.

