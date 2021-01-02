By Robert Coster

On this day 52 years ago, Tommy Morrison was born. One of the most exciting heavyweights of the 1990s.

His amateur record: 202-20

His pro record: 48-3-1, 42 KOs

The high points of his pro career: Morrison won his first 28 bouts, 25 by knockout. Tommy outpointed ring legend George Foreman (06-07-1993) to become the WBO heavyweight champion. Other great victories were wins over Donovan Ruddock, Pinklon Thomas, Carl Williams, James Tillis, and Joe Hipp.

The low points of his career: Knockout losses to Ray Mercer (10-18-1991), Michael Bentt( (10-29-1993), Lennox Lewis (10-07-1995).

Retired in 1996. Morrison, afflicted with HIV. Made a short comeback in 2007-2008 (2 bouts)

Death: 09-01-2013, age 44

Tommy Morrison will also be remembered for his foray into the movie world, playing the part of Tommy Gunn in Rocky V, alongside Sylvester Stallone.