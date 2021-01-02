Usually it takes a few weeks for boxing to heat up when a new year begins. But 2021 heats up with a world championship tripleheader seen worldwide on DAZN.

Remember that there’s an early start time. The telecast begins at 3PM ET/12PM PT. Kingry and Campbell should be in the ring around 6PM/3PM.

ODDS

Ryan “Kingry” Garcia -440 vs. Luke Campbell +350

(WBC interim lightweight title)

Rene Alvarado -1000 vs. Roger Gutierrez +650

(WBA super featherweight title)

Felix Alvarado -600 vs. DeeJay Kriel +450

(IBF light flyweight title)