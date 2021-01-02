By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

One of Golden Boy’s top young talents, middleweight Raul Curiel (9-0, 7 KOs) showed his full arsenal stopping the overmatched veteran southpaw Ramses Agaton (22-13-3, 12 KOs) in round two. Curiel dropped Agaton in the first round with a powerful left hook to the body after an onslaught of punches and although Agaton got to his feet, Curiel smelled blood in the water. In round two, Curiel continued to land to the head and body, before referee Rosario Solis waived it off after the towel came in the ring from Agaton’s corner and Curiel came out with the TKO victory. The time of the stoppage was 1:16 of round two of the scheduled eight. Curiel enjoyed a great amateur career as he won the World Series of Boxing in 2015. Curiel represented Mexico in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and is managed by Frank Espinoza.

In an exciting opening bout on DAZN at American Airlines Center in Dallas for the Texas showdown between Ryan “KingRy” Garcia and Luke Campbell, lightweight Sean “Sugar Rush” Garcia (6-0, 2 KOs) and younger brother of KingRy, faced Rene Marquez (5-6, 2 KOs) from Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The southpaw Garcia, trained by Eddy Reynoso and his father Henry, came out sharp from the opening bell landing right hooks and a straight left. In round two, both guys exchanged big blows in the center of ring. The shorter Marquez bullied his way in several times and had some success to the body against the slick Garcia who mostly stayed on the outside and used his speed. Both guys went for it all as the final bell range in round four. In the end, Garcia’s activity took him to victory as he remained undefeated with a majority decision 38-38, 39-37, 39-37. The card is being promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.