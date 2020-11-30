By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Fightnews.com® has been advised by IBF Public Relations Director, Jeanette Salazar, that IBF referee Lindsey Page Jr. has sadly passed away. “Unfortunately we have lost another member of the IBF family this year,” said Salazar. “Lindsey Page, Jr. passed away a couple of days ago. Lindsey was a well-known referee and judge, and an IBF member for many years. We are deeply saddened by his passing. At this time we do not have much information to share regarding services, etc.”

Lindsey started his career as referee in 1992 and worked a total of 226 bouts until 2017. He was born in Trenton, New Jersey and resided in Burlington, New Jersey. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.