Brooks on Errol Spence: “I can just tell EJ is hungry and determined to show that he’s still the top dog in the division”

By Jeff Zimmerman

In less than a week, unified welterweight champ Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs), makes his long-awaited return to the ring against two-division world champ Danny “Swift” Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs). Spence looked in outstanding shape and was lighting up the heavy bag with left handed hooks in his recent media workout promoting the big showdown that takes place this Saturday, December 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and shown live on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View.

But beating up a heavy bag that doesn’t hit back still makes many wonder how he will respond when Garcia lands one of his patented counter hooks to his chin for the first time. And not everyone is convinced that Spence will be the same fighter he once was after his devastating one car wreck just weeks after he unified the title against Shawn Porter at Staples Center in Los Angeles last September.

Outside of his coach Derrick James, there is one person who probably does know Spence better than anyone and whether he’s ready to step back in the ring and that’s rising super middleweight Burley Brooks (6-0, 5 KOs), also trained by James, who has undoubtedly sparred more rounds with Spence than any fighter out there and will be on the undercard Saturday against Marco Delgado (6-0, 5 KOs).

And like Coach James, Brooks hasn’t noticed a drop-off in Spence since the accident, if anything he looks better than ever.

“I haven’t seen much difference, just the work ethic, that’s the only thing that has changed,” said Brooks. “He has kicked it up another notch. You can tell because you feel like he is hungry to get back, how he is pushing his work in the gym. He has been pushing me and taking it to another level, so I had to take my game to another level. He has really pushed it. I have never seen him ready to weigh-in, he could have weighed in last week.”

Brooks continued, “After the wreck when I found out he had no broken bones or ligaments or anything like that, he just told me when I talked to him on the phone that he just lost a couple of teeth and was good. I just knew that he was good.”

Brooks, out of Dallas like Spence, was a favorite sparring partner even before he turned pro in 2019 and has been showcased on some of Spence’s biggest cards including the one at Staples Center and the last one at AT&T Stadium when Spence dominated the other Garcia, Mikey. Brooks is also signed to Spence’s Man Down Promotions.

“I know EJ, he’s a realist,” said Brooks. “He’s always going to give you the real every time. He said he just lost some teeth and got bumped and bruised but was good. And I just saw when he came back to the gym and we started working, the wreck didn’t affect him, he was basically the same person. And I just have seen being alongside of him every day, he’s going to be the same but better, the same guy but better against Danny Garcia.”

The 24-year-old Brooks knows he’s got a great coach in James, who also trains his other unified champ Jermell Charlo who Brooks has also worked with previously as well.

“Derrick he’s been a great mentor in and out of the ring, a great coach,” shared Brooks. I always tell people I look up to Derrick. He’s a standup guy, he’s not a follower and he’s a great coach and he gives it to me real and raw and he doesn’t sugar coat anything. He’s always real and an easy person to talk to.

“And he’s all about perfection to make sure we are on our “A” game and makes sure we are working all the time and not slacking. He’s always giving us advice outside of the gym and all around he’s just a great person. He’s always working himself so he’s in shape and he trains just like us. He just motivates us and there are no excuses and we can’t fall off because look at him still working and he’s almost 50 years old and he’s still in great shape. He stays in the gym from sunup to sundown and he’s a great person and coach to have around.”

Brooks has used his time during the pandemic to work even harder, especially with Spence back training.

“Best camp so far, because I feel like I have had more time during the quarantine,” explained Brooks. “I was training, and I have been getting a lot stronger. Derrick and I have had a lot more time to work together. I have been sparring and getting a lot of good work with EJ all camp.”

And it’s in sparring where Brooks has really seen the Spence of old.

“Just like in sparring, he is doing crazy rounds,” Brooks said. “Me and him did 14 rounds in sparring together and he has been doing 18 rounds in sparring. He’s back to his old self, doing those crazy rounds and he always had that crazy work ethic. But this camp I can tell, he’s really kicked it up.”

Brooks enjoys fighting on the biggest stages in front of Spence as he will do once again at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

“It feels good,” admitted Brooks. “Some people get nervous fighting at home, but I get hungrier when I’m fighting at home. It’s motivating for me even though I’m not the main event that everybody is coming to see, but it’s motivating to me because I’m under the Man Down banner and I’m going to be one of the first guys of the night.

“I get the motivation to start the event and show everybody how it’s done. That’s what brings the confidence and pumps me up to be at home. I know everybody is coming to see EJ, but I want to make that explosive start, to pump everybody up that’s on my team and everybody that’s watching. I want to be that person where everybody asks, ‘who is that,’ for every big stage I have been on it’s always been my motivation. Whether there are no people in there or a full house, that always keeps me going.”

Brooks believes he is more than ready to face Delgado after studying him closely.

“I know that he’s strong and he’s tough and he likes to come forward to fight,” said Brooks. “Looking at his opposition, I know that he hasn’t fought anyone like me. I have been training to go and got the proper preparation, a strong team behind me, I push myself in camp and in the gym. I watched him and studied him inside the ring, so I’m very familiar with him. I just know I’m many levels better. I have ring experience with champions, good amateur experience and a great coach and mentor.”

Brooks is eager to show the world how he continues to improve and ready to take his career to the next level.

“You’re going to get a great, one-sided performance and I’m going to be sharp,” promised Brooks. “I want to look like I’m developing the right way. I want to look like I’m levels ahead and ready for the next opposition, even though I know I am. I want to keep developing and doing what I am supposed to do in the ring and get these guys out of there that they put in front of me with my skill and hard work and power.”

And if Brooks feels 100% ready to step back in the ring after his best camp, he knows first-hand that Spence is too and could be better than ever.

“I can just tell he is really hungry and determined to show that he’s still the top dog in the division.”