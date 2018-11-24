By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight Randall Rayment (9-4, 3 KOs) scored a decision victory over formerly world rated Bowie Tupou (26-6, 18 KOs) on Friday at the Entertainment Centre in Hurstville, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Rayment, 246 pounds, outworked Tupou, 295 pounds, in most of the rounds to be awarded a six round split decision.

Rayment was coming off a fifth round knockout loss at the hands of Japanese heavyweight Kyarto Fujimoto in 2017. Tupou was coming off a points loss to 7’1 Julius Long in 2016, and in 2015 former WBO champion Joseph Parker bombed Tupou out in round one. From 2007 to 2012, Tupou had sixteen bouts in the USA winning thirteen but suffered losses to Demetrius King, Malik Scott and Bryant Jennings before returning to Australia in 2013.