Former WBC world light flyweight champion Ganigan “La Maravilla” Lopez (35-8, 19 KOs) scored a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over former world title challenger and fellow Mexico City native Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez (16-7, 5 KOs) on Friday night at the Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City. Scores were 97-73, 98-92, 98-92. Lopez claimed the WBC Latino flyweight title.